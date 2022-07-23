NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

To help communist China churn out more bioweapons, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is sending cash to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Ministry of Science and Technology to recruit more foreign scientists.

The Microsoft mogul himself, via his “non-profit,” just sent a $100,000 grant to the Chinese government’s Foreign Talent Research Center, the stated purpose being for “pandemic preparedness and response.”

The grant is specifically tagged for use in “leveraging resources to improve global health and support disadvantaged populations who [sic] are disproportionately impacted by pandemic.”

The Center is affiliated with the Zhongguancun Forum, a Beijing-based technology conference sponsored by the CCP. Its high-level officials include none other than Chinese President Xi Jinping, who speaks at the event.

Discovery of the grant comes amid controversy over alleged ties between researchers in both the United States and China, a partnership that is believed to be responsible for the creation of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Since the beginning of the plandemic, the CCP has stonewalled every effort to investigate the true origins of the Fauci Flu, which clearly did not come from bat soup at a Wuhan wet market as was originally claimed by the government.

Bill Gates is committing treason against the United States and its citizens

We also now know that the CCP has weaponized its science and technology programs to lure Western scientists away from their home countries in order to prop up and advance Chinese strategic military build-up.

Recognizing this, Bill Gates and his clan are engaging in treason against the United States, and in plain sight without any consequences thus far. (Related: Bill Gates is obsessed with “vaccines” because they are being used to depopulate the “undesirables”.)

Communist China’s “Thousand Talents Plan” has for years been used to siphon Western scientists into the CCP’s fold, which has prompted numerous indictments by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against American researchers who failed to disclose their financial ties to the communist regime, despite receiving U.S. taxpayer funds.

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Foreign Talent Research Center, which is being directly funded by Gates, appears to be engaged in similar criminal conduct, which further outs Gates as a treasonous criminal funding foreign bioweapons research.

The Ministry, according to an outline of its missions, “formulates and facilitates the implementation of plans for bringing in high-end foreign experts, develops mechanisms for pooling top-notch scientists and research teams from abroad, and provides services for foreign experts.”

The $100,000 grant that Gates sent to the Ministry is just a drop in the bucket compared to the millions of dollars the billionaire eugenicist has poured into communist China over the years.

Gates has sent plenty of cash to Chinese universities, including the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) where many believe the Fauci Flu originated.

“Gates is a mass murderer, a serial killer, greedy to kill millions and billions more people,” wrote a commenter at Natural News about Gates’ evil legacy.

“No way humankind can let him get away with what he ALREADY did – and sheer impossible to let him continue his deeply satanic plans of a completely insane brain and mind.”

Another pointed out that Gates is anything but the philanthropist he presents himself as being.

“When we have ‘actors’ becoming presidents of countries and ‘tech’ people getting into the pharmaceutical business, with absolutely no credentials – other than being disgustingly rich – you know that you have fallen down that rabbit hole and it’s going to be a feat trying to climb back out!” wrote another about how the entire status quo is controlled by cretins like Gates.

The latest news about Bill Gates can be found at Treason.news.

