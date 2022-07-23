NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

The fate of the America First movement, the Republican Party, and the nation itself is on the line in a single state’s primary. It is not hyperbole to say the results of the Arizona Republican Primary will determine the direction of the country moving forward.

This article was originally published on my Substack.

It’s no secret that I have endorsed Kari Lake for Arizona Governor. But this article and the attached segment from an episode of The JD Rucker Show will not dive into the pros or cons of Lake or her nearest opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson. Instead, I am going to address the scenarios surrounding this primary and what the results of it will mean going forward.

Mike Pence and other RINOs have circled the wagons in an attempt to prop up Robson. She is way behind Kari Lake in the polls with less than two weeks to go, but some say she’s “surging” in large part due to massive media buys and a scorched earth campaign of negative ads. If Robson overtakes Lake and wins the primary, it will be a massive blow to MAGA.

Donald Trump and other America First patriots have backed Lake. A Robson win will be turned into several narratives that corporate media will blast out to the masses. They will say Trump and the MAGA movement have lost control of the party. They will say that “mainstream conservatives” like Pence are back in charge of the GOP. They will say that January 6 left a mark with Republican voters and a rebuke against Lake will represent a rebuke against Trump as a result.

Some fellow America First patriots will argue that the people won’t view it like that, that Americans will see through those lies, but here’s the thing. Those of us who are adamant MAGA proponents often operate in a bubble where we only see the sentiment of our passionate peers. But your average “Republican normie” voter is quite susceptible to the gaslighting and propaganda spewed by corporate media. Show hosts and pundits will say a Lake loss is a Trump loss. They’ll say a Robson win is a Pence win. Many current MAGA supporters will begin to question whether there really is a future for the movement.

In a sane world, I wouldn’t be too worried. I don’t believe Robson is actually “surging,” but the fact that many are starting to echo that sentiment tells me we should DEFINITELY be worried about the same type of shenanigans that stole the 2020 election from President Trump. This all has the traits of a setup in which they’re staging a surge by Robson so few will question if they cheat their way to victory.

To be perfectly clear, I am NOT accusing the Robson campaign of participating in an upcoming election theft. Her campaign has engaged in very devious acts and have continuously spread blatant lies, but that’s just nasty politics that does not constitute fraud. What I am seeing is a high potential for full-blown voter fraud and I seriously doubt the campaign would be privy to such moves by the Uniparty Swamp.

It’s conspicuous that Pence made the endorsement now. Was he made aware of a plan to steal the election? Even if I do not believe the Robson campaign is directly involved, I would not be shocked to learn that Pence is. Though I’ve never reported on it in the past because I have not been able to corroborate it, I have heard credible reports that Pence and other Republicans, even many within the Trump White House, may have participated in the 2020 election theft. I’ll fall just shy of making an accusation, but the evidence I’ve seen in compelling.

Pence has very little to lose. If Robson wins, he’ll be a hero for the Establishment and we’ll witness Uniparty media shills like Fox News and Washington Examiner declare that MAGA is dying. They’ll say Pence is the future of the GOP as they maneuver him and likely Nikki Haley into a manufactured “2024 frontrunner” status.

By no means am I recommending any Arizona voters take this into account. How one votes is personal and should be based on who they believe will serve them best. It’s important that we know the series of events that will follow the primary, but I would never tell someone to vote based on anything other than what’s in their best interests. With that said, those of us who are outside of Arizona and who want the America First movement to drive the Republican Party going forward should be rooting for Kari Lake, even if only to prevent Mike Pence and the Uniparty Swamp from using Arizona as a launching point for their RINO campaign to destroy MAGA.