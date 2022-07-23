NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.
The fate of the America First movement, the Republican Party, and the nation itself is on the line in a single state’s primary. It is not hyperbole to say the results of the Arizona Republican Primary will determine the direction of the country moving forward.
This article was originally published on my Substack.
It’s no secret that I have endorsed Kari Lake for Arizona Governor. But this article and the attached segment from an episode of The JD Rucker Show will not dive into the pros or cons of Lake or her nearest opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson. Instead, I am going to address the scenarios surrounding this primary and what the results of it will mean going forward.
Mike Pence and other RINOs have circled the wagons in an attempt to prop up Robson. She is way behind Kari Lake in the polls with less than two weeks to go, but some say she’s “surging” in large part due to massive media buys and a scorched earth campaign of negative ads. If Robson overtakes Lake and wins the primary, it will be a massive blow to MAGA.
Donald Trump and other America First patriots have backed Lake. A Robson win will be turned into several narratives that corporate media will blast out to the masses. They will say Trump and the MAGA movement have lost control of the party. They will say that “mainstream conservatives” like Pence are back in charge of the GOP. They will say that January 6 left a mark with Republican voters and a rebuke against Lake will represent a rebuke against Trump as a result.
Some fellow America First patriots will argue that the people won’t view it like that, that Americans will see through those lies, but here’s the thing. Those of us who are adamant MAGA proponents often operate in a bubble where we only see the sentiment of our passionate peers. But your average “Republican normie” voter is quite susceptible to the gaslighting and propaganda spewed by corporate media. Show hosts and pundits will say a Lake loss is a Trump loss. They’ll say a Robson win is a Pence win. Many current MAGA supporters will begin to question whether there really is a future for the movement.
In a sane world, I wouldn’t be too worried. I don’t believe Robson is actually “surging,” but the fact that many are starting to echo that sentiment tells me we should DEFINITELY be worried about the same type of shenanigans that stole the 2020 election from President Trump. This all has the traits of a setup in which they’re staging a surge by Robson so few will question if they cheat their way to victory.
To be perfectly clear, I am NOT accusing the Robson campaign of participating in an upcoming election theft. Her campaign has engaged in very devious acts and have continuously spread blatant lies, but that’s just nasty politics that does not constitute fraud. What I am seeing is a high potential for full-blown voter fraud and I seriously doubt the campaign would be privy to such moves by the Uniparty Swamp.
It’s conspicuous that Pence made the endorsement now. Was he made aware of a plan to steal the election? Even if I do not believe the Robson campaign is directly involved, I would not be shocked to learn that Pence is. Though I’ve never reported on it in the past because I have not been able to corroborate it, I have heard credible reports that Pence and other Republicans, even many within the Trump White House, may have participated in the 2020 election theft. I’ll fall just shy of making an accusation, but the evidence I’ve seen in compelling.
Pence has very little to lose. If Robson wins, he’ll be a hero for the Establishment and we’ll witness Uniparty media shills like Fox News and Washington Examiner declare that MAGA is dying. They’ll say Pence is the future of the GOP as they maneuver him and likely Nikki Haley into a manufactured “2024 frontrunner” status.
By no means am I recommending any Arizona voters take this into account. How one votes is personal and should be based on who they believe will serve them best. It’s important that we know the series of events that will follow the primary, but I would never tell someone to vote based on anything other than what’s in their best interests. With that said, those of us who are outside of Arizona and who want the America First movement to drive the Republican Party going forward should be rooting for Kari Lake, even if only to prevent Mike Pence and the Uniparty Swamp from using Arizona as a launching point for their RINO campaign to destroy MAGA.
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn