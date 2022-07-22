NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

America is being invaded and President Joe Biden, “Border Czar” Vice President Kamala Harris, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are directly responsible.

The Constitution requires that the federal government protect the states from invasion (Article 4, Section 4). It also permits states to act without permission of the federal government when states are under imminent threat (Article 1, Section 10).

The number of people entering America illegally, the amount of drugs pouring across our border, and the damage they are causing are evidence of an invasion.

This invasion is organized and purposeful. Mexican criminal cartels control our border. They are highly organized and make billions of dollars from their human smuggling, human trafficking, and drug trafficking operations.

The cartels plan and intentionally send illegal border crossers into our country at specified locations, at designated times, and in particular groups.

For instance, I’ve been at the southern border when a group of several hundred have crossed the border and surrendered, occupying several Border Patrol agents with arresting, processing, and transporting the group for hours. Meanwhile, at a different location, another smaller group of drug and human smugglers is crossing and the Border Patrol doesn’t have the resources to interdict them.And, finally, another key indicator […]