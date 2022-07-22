NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

Entrepreneur Charlie Tebele’s family has donated generously to Hochul. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul A New York City family has given Governor Kathy Hochul ‘s campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars, while the state has paid the family’s company more than half a billion dollars.

Entrepreneur Charlie Tebele’s family donated close to $300,000 to Hochul’s campaign, according to an investigative report by the Times Union published Tuesday.

Meanwhile, New York paid hundreds of millions for COVID tests to Tebele’s company, Digital Gadgets. Since December, the New York Health Department has paid Digital Gadgets $637 million in taxpayer funds for COVID test kits, records show.

The health department reportedly did not conduct any competitive bidding before ordering the COVID tests from the company and paying it the enormous sum.

Digital Gadgets, which is based in New Jersey , normally makes and sells electronic devices to the home shopping network QVC and others, the Times Union reported. Like many other companies, the electronics wholesaler began making medical equipment in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Hochul signed a state of emergency executive order back in November for COVID-related purchases, suspending competitive bidding as well as the contract review and approval process for some spending.However, there […]