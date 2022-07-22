NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.
Consider the January 6th political prisoners who are still rotting in jail. They were allegedly a threat to members of Congress.
Now, look at David G. Jakubonis. He went on stage with a weapon and attempted to stab a sitting member of Congress in the neck. He was charged with “Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree” and released immediately, just as Zeldin predicted:
I’m ok, and @EspositoforNY, and all other attendees are safe. The attacker is in custody. Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded. I’m as resolute as ever to do my part to make NY safe again.
— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022
.@LeeZeldin was nearly stabbed last night giving a speech in New York.
The perpetrator was charged with a felony but released immediately.
Democrat policies are turning our nation into a third-world disaster where there is nothing but crime on the streets.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2022
Yes, we have a two-tier justice system. Here’s information from his booking:
– On July 21, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Representative Lee Zeldin was on stage giving a campaign speech at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8495 at 300 Macedon Center Road, in the Town of Perinton. A male from the crowd climbed up on the stage and approached Zeldin. The male had a weapon in his hand, swung it towards Zeldin’s neck, and told him, “You’re done.” Members of the audience and Rep. Zeldin’s campaign restrained the male until deputies arrived and took him into custody. There were no injuries. The suspect is identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 y/o, of Fairport.
Jakubonis is charged with: Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (E-Felony)
Jakubonis was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
This is ludicrous in every way. If Kathy Hochul had been attacked in the same manner by a Republican, the attacker would be in jail right now charged with attempted murder.
