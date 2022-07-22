NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

“Was it the jabs?”

It seems we’ve gone from asking that question weekly to multiple times per week as the number of young and otherwise healthy celebrities and athletes continues to increase. The latest victim of a mysterious death is former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty.

News reports about his death, which is listed as “following a brief illness” with no other details given, do as nearly all corporate media reporting has done in such circumstances. They mention the death, shoot past the mysterious nature of it, then spend the article talking about their careers and reactions from friends. Here are the first five paragraphs from The State that follow this formula:

Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty died Thursday. He was 43 years old.

Petty was a three-year starter at quarterback under coach Lou Holtz at South Carolina and led the Gamecocks to back-to-back Outback Bowl victories against Ohio State during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. He was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award, given to the top quarterback in the country, as a senior.

Petty was MVP of the second Outback Bowl victory, throwing for 227 yards and two scores in the 31-28 win over the Buckeyes

“Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is,” South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement Thursday. “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”

Petty died after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements were not known as of Thursday afternoon.

Nobody in corporate media with the exception of Tucker Carlson is even asking about the safety and efficacy of the Covid jabs or connecting recent deaths of young people to them. We will continue to do so in the absence of other actual journalists.