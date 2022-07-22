NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.
“Was it the jabs?”
It seems we’ve gone from asking that question weekly to multiple times per week as the number of young and otherwise healthy celebrities and athletes continues to increase. The latest victim of a mysterious death is former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty.
News reports about his death, which is listed as “following a brief illness” with no other details given, do as nearly all corporate media reporting has done in such circumstances. They mention the death, shoot past the mysterious nature of it, then spend the article talking about their careers and reactions from friends. Here are the first five paragraphs from The State that follow this formula:
Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty died Thursday. He was 43 years old.
Petty was a three-year starter at quarterback under coach Lou Holtz at South Carolina and led the Gamecocks to back-to-back Outback Bowl victories against Ohio State during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. He was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award, given to the top quarterback in the country, as a senior.
Petty was MVP of the second Outback Bowl victory, throwing for 227 yards and two scores in the 31-28 win over the Buckeyes
“Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is,” South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement Thursday. “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”
Petty died after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements were not known as of Thursday afternoon.
Nobody in corporate media with the exception of Tucker Carlson is even asking about the safety and efficacy of the Covid jabs or connecting recent deaths of young people to them. We will continue to do so in the absence of other actual journalists.
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker