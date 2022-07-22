NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.
A man tried to stab Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin in the neck with a sharp metal object yesterday after New York Governor Kathy Hochul sent out locations of her opponent’s rallies, encouraging supporters to “RSVP” where “far-right extremists” will be gathering. It was a crystal clear dog whistle intended to stoke disruptions, but one supporter took it to the next level.
I discussed this in detail on today’s episode of America First Report. Kathy Hochul is not alone. Prominent Democrats like Maxine Waters, Rashida Tlaib, and Eric Swalwell have used similar language as Hochul in prompting their supporters to get “aggressive” with MAGA supporters. It has resulted in multiple incidents over the past six years where America First patriots have been assaulted for something as harmless as wearing a red hat.
Hochul’s dog whistles were particularly egregious. According to Breitbart:
While Zeldin spoke at a campaign event in Fairport, New York, a man reportedly rushed the stage with a weapon in an apparent attempt to stab him on Thursday evening. Fortunately, Zeldin grabbed the attacker’s wrist long enough for other event attendees to step in and subdue the attacker.
However, as people like GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz and New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy pointed out, Hochul’s campaign sent out a press release just hours before the failed attack on Zeldin that blasted out the time and location of several of Zeldin campaign’s upcoming stops.
Hochul claimed that Zeldin and his team would spread “dangerous lies, misinformation, and his far-right agenda at these campaign events.”
“‘Big Lie’ Lee and his entourage of extremists kick off the statewide ‘MAGA Republican’ Bus Tour, which will make stops across the state peddling dangerous lies, misinformation, and his far-right agenda,” Hochul’s release read.
The New York governor also claimed that Zeldin “will be joined by top anti-abortion advocates, NRA enthusiasts, and a cast of extremist groups.”
Hochul urged her supporters to “RSVP to hear about Zeldin’s ‘Election Integrity Task Force,’ and his recent election fraud scandal in which his campaign photocopied over 11,000 duplicate petition signatures.”
This is exponentially worse than any semblance of encouragement Donald Trump allegedly gave the January 6 mostly peaceful protesters, but don’t expect leftists or corporate media to make a fuss. Instead of congressional hearings or media hit pieces, the complicit left will sweep this incident under the rug.
Just as they do with Antifa and BLM.
Just as they do with thugs in Democrat-run cities.
Just as they do whenever their supporters attempt to harm America First patriots.
Some of them are literally trying to kill us, yet we’re the ones who are supposedly dangerous. As is almost always the case, the radical left has projected their own penchant for violence instead of acknowledging that they’re far worse.
