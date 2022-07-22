For weeks, farmers in the Netherlands have taken to the streets to protest the government’s crushing climate policies. The World Economic Forum-controlled Dutch government plans to reduce CO2, nitrogen oxide, and ammonia by 50% by 2030. Unfortunately, these drastic reductions would mean the end for about 30 percent of the farmers.

The government recently announced new policies limiting the number of cattle farmers could legally own. The radical measures are aimed at helping the European Union reach its emissions goals set under the Paris Climate Accords. The bloc and the World Economic Forum aim to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by 2030. In many areas, the reduction goals are up to 70 percent, and in nature reserves, up to 95 percent. However, achieving the massive reductions will require a radical overhaul of member states’ economies and bring about an end to modern farming.

Other policies forced upon the Dutch include the banning of fertilizers that use nitrogen and the forced dismantling of many cattle ranches. As reported previously at RAIR Foundation USA, the plans stipulate farmers will give up their farms voluntarily and receive compensation for doing so – on the condition that they guarantee never to go back to farming. […]