The draft legislation would amend the Dietary Supplement Education Act of 1994 ( DSHEA ) and mandate product listing regulations. When Congress passed DSHEA more than 26 years ago, the industry began to break into the mainstream with $4 billion in annual sales of some 4,000 product offerings. With an estimated 50,000 to 80,000 different nutritional supplements currently available, the global dietary supplement market is forecast to reach a market value of $185.1 billion in 2025. In 2021, […]

In unmistakable collusion with Big Pharma, the concerted effort by government regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to ban Ivermectin as a safe and effective treatment against COVID-19 has been nothing short of criminal. Likewise, the FDA’s censorship of supplements that have, for over two years, safely and effectively treated COVID-19 is telling. Indeed, countless consumers have turned to dietary supplements to successfully boost their immune systems and protect their health during the pandemic, positively impacting the industry. In the past, Big Pharma and the FDA have tried to ban certain supplements by classifying them as new drugs. Presently, the new draft legislation would demand supplements to undergo the same approval process as pharmaceutical drugs, surely making many obsolete.

