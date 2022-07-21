NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.
While police were struggling to arrest a 27-year-old man for allegedly pulling a gun on McDonald’s workers, a 4-year-old boy in his car fired a gun, causing officers to draw their weapons. The man faces multiple charges, including child abuse.
In a shocking incident caught on police body cameras, a four-year-old boy pulled a gun and opened fire at police while they were in the process of arresting a 27-year-old man outside a McDonald’s in Southern Utah.
After police were able to regain control of the situation, the young child identified the man as his father before claiming that he used the weapon because he “wanted his daddy back.”
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The shocking incident took place on February 21, 2022, after police were called by terrified workers because perpetrator Sadaat Johnson was allegedly brandishing a gun at the drive-thru following a mistake on his order. According to Utah Police, Johnson reportedly had two children (aged 3 and 4) in the car with him at the time.
When police arrived, they made contact with Johnson while he was sitting in his car outside the fast-food restaurant. Initially, Johnson refused to comply with officers and would not roll down his window, however, he eventually unlocked the car. He then refused to comply again, forcing officers to physically remove him from […]
