On the one year anniversary in which he said that vaccinated Americans could not get COVID-19, quadruple vaxxed Joe Biden has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a White House statement Thursday.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid,” she said. Yesterday, Joe Biden said he had cancer. Today, he has COVID. pic.twitter.com/cXKtj1tj4W — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 21, 2022 Paxlovid is the same Pfizer drug Dr. Anthony Fauci took last last month when he tested positive for the virus. The NIH director suffered a rebound with worse symptoms two weeks later.

For many vaccinated people stricken with the Omicron variants (which seem to prefer the vaccinated), a course of Paxlovid appears to be leading to a temporary pause, and then a resurgence of viral replication and symptoms.

Despite the fact that his symptoms got “much worse” after taking Paxlovid for his initial infection, Dr. Fauci said last month that he took a second course of the medication when he got sick again.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden will isolate in the White House, and “continue to carry out […]