NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh
When representing a D+ 900 district, you can get away with murder. These deep blue Democratic districts allow their representatives to ride a gravy train like no other. And yes, the same goes for some Republicans too. Yet, the coastal elites or the city warlords we used to call mayors are the most daring (and shameless) with some of their schemes. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is probably the biggest offender regarding growing her family’s wealth on insider information. We all know if she weren’t House Speaker, she would be under the microscope for SEC issues. And then, there are Democrats using campaign cash to pay family members, like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who doled out some $15,000 to her daughter (via Daily Caller ): Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters paid her daughter over $15,000 with campaign funds during the most recent quarter, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) numbers reviewed by the Daily Caller.
The latest FEC records show Waters is still paying her daughter Karen Waters a total of $16,500 during Q2 from April 1 through June 30. The records became available July 15. The purpose of the payments on the FEC records […]
Read the whole story at townhall.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker