Is the Supreme Court going after contraception? Is anyone? No. This isn’t an issue in the United States of America and outside of small groups who hold no political or legal power, nobody is trying to take away contraception.

Nevertheless, Democrat Kabuki Theater is in full swing with this contraception bill. Why? Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz explained:

Gaetz: I support contraception. I’ll be voting NO on the “contraception bill” today. Contraception likely needs protection FROM congress more than it needs protection BY congress. If there is any entity you don’t want involved in your contraception choices – it’s the federal gov.

Greene: I’m also voting NO on another pointless Democrat fear mongering bill. Just like gay marriage, no one is trying to take away contraceptives, and Dems are creating a fake W. These bills are shiny objects to rile up voters bc Dems are purposely destroying our country.

Democrats are manufacturing two things. First, their getting a minor “win” for the sake of saying they’re actually accomplishing something with their control of the House, Senate, and White House. Second, they’re manufacturing a “concern” people are supposed to have about Republicans in politics and conservative judges when nobody is trying to take away contraception.

The sad state of the Democrat Party is fully exposed by this ludicrous and unnecessary bill. But they need as many marks in the “W” column as they can get after a year-and-a-half of utter failure.