Italy is in a state of turmoil following the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The embattled former European Central Bank chief had hoped to build a new coalition to keep him in power but tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella Thursday morning.

This means Italy will have new elections as early as September. This comes at a crucial moment for the nation with extremists on both sides of the political aisle vying for control of the European Union’s third-largest economy.

Draghi was supposed to represent Italian unity at a time of multiple crises. But he was unable to accommodate both sides adequately with the socialist wing pulling their support last week. According to The Guardian:

The political crisis was triggered last week after M5S boycotted a vote on a €26bn (£22bn package) designed to help Italians tackle inflation and energy costs, arguing it was insufficient. The party was also unhappy that the package contained a provision to build a huge waste incinerator plant in Rome.

The League and Forza Italia had called for a new Draghi-led government, but without M5S, while demanding a cabinet reshuffle. M5S was annoyed that Draghi had not embraced the policy priorities presented to him in its “nine-point” plan, including a basic income and green homes bonus scheme.

This could lead to a right-wing government taking over in Italy. According to Politico:

The favorite to take over as prime minister will be Georgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, who welcomed the prospect of new elections. “With Draghi’s resignation this legislature is over for Brothers of Italy,” she wrote on Twitter. “We will fight to give back to the Italian people what citizens of all other democracies have: the freedom to choose who represents them.”

Unrest is leading to revolt across the globe. The upheaval is both political and driven by people who are upset about pretty much everything that is happening. It’s this type of chaos that makes the world ripe for a Liberal World Order to take control.