Special climate envoy, John Kerry speaks during a UN climate change conference on Nov. 10, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images) Will leftist elites ever practice the sacrifices they dream to force upon the masses? Biden climate czar John Kerry sure does not seem to think so — the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate owns a private jet that emitted over 300 metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to federal data. Kerry’s jet, a Gulfstream GIV-SP, has made 48 trips that last more than 60 hours. Escapades made possible by the plane emitted an estimated 715,886 pounds, or 325 metric tons, of carbon since Joe Biden began occupying the White House, according to Fox News . The plane belongs to Flying Squirrel LLC., a charter company in which Kerry owns a financial stake of at least $1 million. You’ll Never Think About Solar Panels Again After Seeing This (Watch) This is not Kerry’s first time breaking rules that he wishes to impose upon others. A previous report at BLP showed the climate envoy flaunting a mask mandate during a commercial flight as other Americans were being thrown off flights and threatened with federal prison for doing the same […]

