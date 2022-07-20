Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter, but the smaller ones work well while costing less.
An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out Wednesday noted a record low approval rating for President Joe Biden at just 36 percent approval, his lowest since taking office, with support from independents especially dissipating. A full 58 percent of registered voters disapprove of the president’s job, with 44 percent strongly disapproving.
Nearly half of registered independent voters — 46 percent to be exact — say they “strongly disapprove” of the job Biden is doing, combined with 19 percent who simply said they “disapprove” of his performance for a total disapproval rating of more than 65 percent from independents. That’s a huge shift from a year ago when nearly half of independents approved of Biden. Now, only 28 percent approve.
Biden’s 36 percent approval rating from voters overall reflects a 4 percent slip since the end of June. With only 12 percent of voters saying they “strongly approve” of the job he is doing, almost four times that number “strongly disapprove,” at 44 percent.
Even PBS had to admit that “Biden’s numbers are trending more negative than any other modern president in a midterm cycle, according to 538’s tracking of approval rating polling averages.”
Another NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll from April 2022 gathered that independents favor Republican […]
Read the whole story at thefederalist.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker