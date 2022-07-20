Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter , but the smaller ones work well while costing less .

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out Wednesday noted a record low approval rating for President Joe Biden at just 36 percent approval, his lowest since taking office, with support from independents especially dissipating. A full 58 percent of registered voters disapprove of the president’s job, with 44 percent strongly disapproving.

Nearly half of registered independent voters — 46 percent to be exact — say they “strongly disapprove” of the job Biden is doing, combined with 19 percent who simply said they “disapprove” of his performance for a total disapproval rating of more than 65 percent from independents. That’s a huge shift from a year ago when nearly half of independents approved of Biden. Now, only 28 percent approve.

Biden’s 36 percent approval rating from voters overall reflects a 4 percent slip since the end of June. With only 12 percent of voters saying they “strongly approve” of the job he is doing, almost four times that number “strongly disapprove,” at 44 percent.

Even PBS had to admit that “Biden’s numbers are trending more negative than any other modern president in a midterm cycle, according to 538’s tracking of approval rating polling averages.”

Another NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll from April 2022 gathered that independents favor Republican […]