The biggest problem with Joe Biden (other than perhaps his evil nature) is that his dementia is so advanced, it’s hard to differentiate between when he is speaking the truth or slipping up. Is he letting the cat out of the bag or is his lack of mental acuity getting the better of him?

Such an incident happened today when he acknowledged he had cancer. He said, “I and so many other people I grew up with have cancer.”

Biden: "I and so many other people I grew up with have cancer." pic.twitter.com/TUiBZJqbBR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2022

Was it a Freudian Slip? Is he just engaged in another gaffe? No word from the White House yet to cover up what he said, but it’s a sad testament that literally nothing they could say would surprise us about Joe Biden at this point.