It’s become patently obvious that Joe Biden’s handlers, all of whom are sycophantic left-wing followers of Barack Obama, are intentionally destroying our economy and the American energy sector because poor people are much easier to control as slaves.

That’s the view of Fox News host and top radio talker Mark Levin, who explained what was going on during a recent program on the network.

“Joe Biden and the Democrat Party are, in fact, responsible for sabotaging our economy and sabotaging our energy industry. It has nothing to do with foreign forces and foreign powers or boogeymen. It has something to do with actual policies that have been in the process now for decades,” the host said in his opening monologue on Sunday’s “Life, Liberty, & Levin” program on Fox, which added:

Levin said the policies Democrats “put under the nomenclature of climate change or the Green New Deal” were originally introduced in the 1970s at a conference in Europe where academics, professors, Marxist activists and left-wing politicians came up with climate control as a system through which they would push their economic agenda.

“[German philosopher Karl] Marx hated the industrial society, and he was relatively shocked when he saw, particularly in the latter parts of his life, that in the United States, as our industries grew, as our capitalist system expanded economic activity and prosperity, that rather than the proletariat, the workers rising up and overthrowing the bourgeoisie, the owners and the managers, quite the opposite occurred,” Levin explained.

“The lifestyle for most people went up,” Levin said. “We created this vast middle class, which is the heart and soul of America and the American system. It’s the opposite of what Marx intended. And the leftists have been fighting this ever since for the last 100 years, and now it’s come to a head.”

He went on to point out that the Biden regime is replete with the “most radical appointees” ever named to head up various federal departments in the country’s history, and of course, that was by design.

“They are abiding by this half-century old degrowth movement. They can call it whatever they want, but that’s exactly what it is. It is a war on capitalism. And you know what? It’s working,” he said, going on to blast the Biden admin excuse that prices of food, gasoline, diesel fuel and nearly everything else Americans need on a daily basis is the fault of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the so-called “Putin Price Hike” lie.

What’s more, Levin is well aware of what the plan is over the long haul: Break the economy and leave it broken.

“It’s not Putin. It’s not the world economy. It is Biden and the Biden administration and the Democrats who have embraced every syllable of this propaganda,” he said. “Let me be abundantly clear,” he said.

“This has nothing to do with Russia invading Ukraine. It has nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. It has nothing to do with anything but Joe Biden, the Democrat Congress, and the radicals. And you know what their plan is to fix the energy situation? They have no plan. They broke the system, and they have no intention of fixing it,” he added.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Not all Democrats have lost their minds.

Sen. Joe Manchin of W. Va. has regularly blasted Biden and his own party for inflationary policies that are reaming average Americans.

“No matter what spending aspirations some in Congress may have, it is clear to anyone who visits a grocery store or a gas station that we cannot add any more fuel to this inflation fire,” he said, echoing a familiar theme that he believes massive government spending is in large part responsible for runaway inflation, now at the highest levels in more than 40 years.

“Today’s inflation data illustrates the pain families across the country are feeling as costs continue to rise at a historic rate,” Manchin added in a statement posted to his Senate website.

“9.1% is cause for serious concern. Items like chicken, eggs and lunchmeat have increased to new highs, while energy costs rose more than 40% in June with those that can least afford it suffering the most,” he said.

