The absolute chaos stemming from the horrid Biden border policy extends beyond the obvious human and drug trafficking, the terrible crimes that those (mostly military-aged men, and many criminals from around the world) illegal immigrants will go on to commit, and most of all their tragic victims. The chaos extends to communities far and wide, but especially to those that are subject to the effects of the unchecked illegal immigration the most. The communities that lay in the pathway of the cartel smuggling routes can become so acclimated to the prevalent crime that they become lethargic in the familiarity of it all. The lethargy can sometimes lead to disastrous consequences–ones not directly committed by the illegals themselves. The tragic story of Uvalde and the slow response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas is just one example. The unhinged leftist lunatic, known to the FBI, killed 19 children and two adults before the police were able to terminate him. The event has seen an extraordinary amount of (deserved) criticism and scrutiny. The state House in Texas conducted an investigation into the shooting and found that the sheer number of illegal immigrant related crime in Uvalde dulled the community’s senses and was […]

