A good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun late Sunday afternoon inside a popular shopping destination near Indianapolis, Indiana.

At least three people were killed and two others were injured when an unidentified man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall food court.

The gunman, who was armed with a rifle and several magazines of ammo, entered the food court around 6 p.m. and opened fire.

“The situation is horrible and it has rocked us to our core,” Greenwood Police Chief James Ison during a live press conference.

Television station WISH reports that a Good Samaritan, armed with a gun, shot and killed the attacker. That information was confirmed by the police chief."It appears that a Good Samaritan that was armed, observed the shooting in progress and engaged the shooter," the chief told reporters.People inside the mall at the time of the shooting told television reporter Logan Gay that they heard 20 gunshots in the food court. The police chief says it appears shots were only fired in the food court area.