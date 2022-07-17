Survival ProTip: Some of the best survival gear can be found at camping retailers. With summer fading, take advantage of sales on camping gear that can help you survive if the crap hits the fan.

A young 39-year-old man suddenly developed multiple blood clots in his leg after taking the Johnson & Johnson viral vector covid-19 vaccine. The young man, named Matthew Erickson, was traveling with his father when he noticed unusual pains forming in his leg. Doctors told him not to worry. Erickson sought emergency medical care in Turkey anyway, and was able to undergo surgery before the abnormal, out-of-the-ordinary blood clots traveled to his heart or brain. The Turkish doctors pulled multiple 4-inch blood clots from Erickson’s legs. The doctors saved his leg from amputation and ultimately saved his life.

Mr. Erickson is now making a case that he was injured by the experimental Johnson & Johnson shot. He knows what happened to his body. Now that his life has been miraculously saved, he may find new purpose in standing up for others who were coerced to get the potentially lethal shot(s).

On June 8, Erickson wrote:

Today marks a month ago they pulled out these blood clots out of my leg. After extensive testing my heart and other ways this could of happened; it’s pointing directly at the J&J COVID Vaccine. If you or anyone you know have took the vaccine and had side effects small or big; please report them to VAERS and let me know too! I’m praising God I didn’t loose my leg, had a stroke, had kidney failure or died!!! Thank you to those who prayed for me and your continued prayers since I still have more Doctors visits.

Young man educated himself about vaccine-induced blood clots, and was able to get help before the vaccine took his life

Mr. Erickson was fully aware of the side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to his social media posts, he questioned the vaccine when it came out, and he tried to avoid it as long as possible.

In April of 2021, he openly questioned why the vaccinated were still wearing masks in public places. If the vaccine worked, why did the vaccinated need to mask up with another layer of illusionary protection.

During the past NFL football season, Mr. Erickson also praised Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for standing his ground, rejecting the vaccine, and promoting efficacious treatments and natural immunity for covid-19.

In September of 2021, Erickson railed against Pfizer for developing a vaccine that causes blood clots, while simultaneously selling drugs that treat those blood clots.

When Erickson and his father wanted to travel to the Bahamas on a cruise ship, he must have changed his mind about getting the vaccine. According to his social media posts, the two men were able to avoid discriminatory measures put forth by the cruise line. These discriminatory measures were put in place to punish the unvaccinated, coercing them to abide by the CDC’s rules. In his posts, Erickson talked about getting first class treatment on the cruise, while the unvaccinated were bullied into wearing masks. The father and son ultimately planned a trip across Europe in 2022, where similar vaccine mandates demanded they submit their body autonomy and their genetics over to Big Pharma.

While Erickson ultimately caved to the pressure, he had previously educated himself about vaccine’s side effects. Due to his awareness, Mr. Erickson was able to seek medical care before the vaccine-induced blood clots took his life. This is an important point because people around the world are being told that side effects are mild, that life-threatening adverse events are rare. People are not given adequate informed consent nor are they being properly screened for prior immunity or warned about their proclivity for vaccine injury and sudden death.

Morticians sound the alarm on fully-vaccinated corpses presenting “suspicious clots” during embalming

A brave Alabama mortician named Richard Hirschman went public in a February 2022 interview about the large blood clots that were coming out of the fully-vaccinated deceased after they are embalmed. He reports that a new type of “white fibrous material” is coming out of the arteries of the dead bodies. This material does not present as a normal blood clot.

In January of 2022, Hirschman found these “suspicious clots” in 37 of the 57 embalming jobs he conducted. He said he knew of fifteen other morticians who were finding the same strange clots, but were afraid to report on it. His reports are corroborated by other morticians, including Mr. Cary Watkins of Alabama, Ms. Anna Foster of Missouri, and other anonymous morticians who have since come to the independent media to speak out.

Over the same time period, a British mortician named John O’Looney reported a “500-600% increase” in death for people below age thirty, and he said that nearly all the deaths are caused by these strange new blood clots. These blood clots are predominantly occurring in fully-vaccinated individuals who were told that their lives could go back to normal if they just complied.

