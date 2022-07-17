Klobuchar responded to this concern by amending her bill to exclude “clear national security risks” and entities “controlled by the People’s Republic of China or the government of another foreign adversary.” If the bill passes the Senate, and goes to Biden’s desk for signature, the perfunctory assurances of that amendment would prove to be as protective as tissue paper.

When the bill was briefly discussed in the Senate Judiciary Committee, several senators raised questions about the bill’s mandate that Amazon, Apple, Meta/Facebook, Google, and possibly Microsoft be fully “interoperable” with competitor companies. Such a mandate would necessarily entail sharing hardware, software, and operating systems with thousands of domestic and foreign companies. Might some of them export U.S. data to China or Russia

Senator Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) American Innovation and Choice Online bill, ready for a floor vote in the U.S. Senate, targets major U.S. tech companies for deep regulation. Many Republican senators, angry at big social media companies for heavy-handed censorship of conservative content, are poised to vote for the Minnesota Democrat’s bill out of pique, though the bill won’t break up Big Tech companies or change how they moderate content.

Read the whole story at amgreatness.com

Yes, We Need Your Help

I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…

When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.

Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.

The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.

We currently operate:

I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.

For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.