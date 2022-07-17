(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) I think it’s safe to say that Joe Biden had a bad week.
Joe Biden hit historic low approval levels, going under 30 percent for the first time in a Civiqs poll, with even his Democratic numbers going south. On top of that, Democrats were in disarray over him, throwing him under the bus. Even the NY Times admits there are issues now, citing concerns from the White House staff from his shuffling gait to his cognitive abilities.
Meanwhile, the CPI went to 9.1 percent and the PPI indicated that inflation was likely to continue with an 11.3 percent number, the worst since 1981. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain had predicted in 2021 that inflation would be at 2.1 in 2022. That didn’t age well, and showed how clueless the Biden team is. But they indicate that they just want to spend even more.
A reporter asked Biden about a poll showing two-thirds of Democrats don’t want him to run again, and Biden flipped out on the reporter, arguing that wasn’t true. Even CNN busted Biden on this lie.
Former Obama physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) also revealed how Barack Obama yelled at him in an email during […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
