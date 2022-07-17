Survival ProTip: Some of the best survival gear can be found at camping retailers. With summer fading, take advantage of sales on camping gear that can help you survive if the crap hits the fan.

Guest post by Lawrence Sellin The National Institutes of Health funds China’s biowarfare program in ways similar to shell companies laundering money.

It is now an indisputable scientific fact that the COVID-19 virus was created in a laboratory in China and that work was linked to China’s biowarfare program.

There is also an abundance of evidence that funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), specifically Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), contributed to that effort and U.S. government officials and members of the scientific community attempted to cover-up the laboratory origin of the COVID-19 virus and their potential complicity in its creation.

TRENDING: Another Video Depicting the Impossibility of the 2020 Election Results – This Time Fulton County, Georgia

Judicial Watch recently received 1651 pages of records from the NIH revealing an FBI “inquiry” into the NIH’s controversial funding of bat coronavirus “gain of function” research, experiments that can lead to viruses that are “more transmissible or more virulent than the original organism or those that evade current detection methods and available treatments.”

The records obtained by Judicial Watch include an April 21, 2022 NIH email thread regarding “additional subawardees,” referring to […]