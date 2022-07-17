Amalthus / Faces of the World / OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (Composite) Europe is preparing for an energy crisis this winter, with French President Emmanuel Macron ordering public lighting to be used less, and German banks warning that people will have to heat their homes with wood.

With gas prices rising, and a continent mostly depending on supplies of Russian gas, European leaders and institutions are preparing alternatiev methods of heating and energy saving policies in order to get through.

Speaking on France’s national day, Bastille Day, President Emmanuel Macron warned of Europe’s energy dependence on Russian gas, noting that the country was cutting off supplies as part of a “hybrid war.”

“In my opinion, our sanctions primarily affect the Russian economy,” Macron said. “In this situation, energy prices started to rise even before the war, and the rise continued because of the war,” he added. As such, they had to be prepared for the war to last, saying that the “summer and the beginning of the autumn will probably be very tough.” FRANCE: Macron calls on citizens to turn off public lights at night and embrace what he referred to as energy “sobriety.” pic.twitter.com/DuhHNQ9j0b — Medovukha (@Zzzaikar) July 15, 2022 He argued […]