AP Photo/Armando Franca The University of California San Diego wants to help its students get operations on their tops and bottoms. Therefore, the school has published a guide .
For female students who’d like their breasts removed — or a penis made from arm skin — and for males who prefer a vagina fashioned from their penis, the system will assist.
As indicated at UCSD.edu , the Student Health Insurance Plan covers the operations as well as “hormone therapy.”
Additionally encompassed by the plan: Vocal Training
Electrolysis and Laser Hair Removal of Face, Neck, and Donor Site
Tracheal Shaves Fertility Preservation For male-to-female “gender-conforming facial surgery”: Brow Lift Forehead Contouring Malar (Cheek) Implants Jaw and/or Chin Re-Shaping Lip Shortening Scalp (Hairline) Advancement Rhinoplasty; For female-to-male: Augmentation Thyroid Chondroplasty Chin Implant and/or Genioplasty Jaw Implant Travel expense is also paid, for as many as six trips. Up to $250 for round-trip airfare will be provided.“Precertification” is required for most of the benefits; all is explained here .As for what “bottom” surgeries may involve, Healthline.com profiles popular procedures: Penile inversion involves using the penile skin to form the neovagina. The labia major and minora are primarily made from scrotal tissue. This results in a […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker