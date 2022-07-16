AP Photo/Armando Franca The University of California San Diego wants to help its students get operations on their tops and bottoms. Therefore, the school has published a guide .

For female students who’d like their breasts removed — or a penis made from arm skin — and for males who prefer a vagina fashioned from their penis, the system will assist.

As indicated at UCSD.edu , the Student Health Insurance Plan covers the operations as well as “hormone therapy.”

Additionally encompassed by the plan: Vocal Training

Electrolysis and Laser Hair Removal of Face, Neck, and Donor Site

Tracheal Shaves Fertility Preservation For male-to-female “gender-conforming facial surgery”: Brow Lift Forehead Contouring Malar (Cheek) Implants Jaw and/or Chin Re-Shaping Lip Shortening Scalp (Hairline) Advancement Rhinoplasty; For female-to-male: Augmentation Thyroid Chondroplasty Chin Implant and/or Genioplasty Jaw Implant Travel expense is also paid, for as many as six trips. Up to $250 for round-trip airfare will be provided.“Precertification” is required for most of the benefits; all is explained here .As for what “bottom” surgeries may involve, Healthline.com profiles popular procedures: Penile inversion involves using the penile skin to form the neovagina. The labia major and minora are primarily made from scrotal tissue. This results in a […]