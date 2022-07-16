Much of the growth in military ethics education and training stems from the flagrant illegal orders and unethical medical conduct brought out during the Nuremberg trials. “Just following orders” would not exonerate a soldier or an officer for complying with direct or tangentially illegal or unethical orders. It was the crimes of Dr. Josef Mengele that galvanized the war crimes tribunal to lay down ten standards with which future physicians must conform when carrying out experiments on human subjects.

The principle of voluntary informed consent is to protect the right of the individual to control his own body, be he a prisoner or a front-line soldier.

Immunizations required for military service are governed by military regulations. For decades, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–approved immunizations are required for military service — boot camp, officer candidate schools, service academies. FDA-approved immunizations or prophylaxes are required when deployment is to a biologically hazardous region (against malaria, parasitic infested waters, etc.) or when conditions of imminent threat exist, such as when an enemy is reported to have deployed anthrax in a combat zone. You can check all of them out here .

