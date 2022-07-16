Much of the growth in military ethics education and training stems from the flagrant illegal orders and unethical medical conduct brought out during the Nuremberg trials. “Just following orders” would not exonerate a soldier or an officer for complying with direct or tangentially illegal or unethical orders. It was the crimes of Dr. Josef Mengele that galvanized the war crimes tribunal to lay down ten standards with which future physicians must conform when carrying out experiments on human subjects.
The principle of voluntary informed consent is to protect the right of the individual to control his own body, be he a prisoner or a front-line soldier.
Immunizations required for military service are governed by military regulations. For decades, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–approved immunizations are required for military service — boot camp, officer candidate schools, service academies. FDA-approved immunizations or prophylaxes are required when deployment is to a biologically hazardous region (against malaria, parasitic infested waters, etc.) or when conditions of imminent threat exist, such as when an enemy is reported to have deployed anthrax in a combat zone. You can check all of them out here .
The president declared : “It is the policy of my administration to halt the […]
Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker