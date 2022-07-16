It’s always a bit humorous when a celebrity tries so hard to make a public spectacle of their sophistication, intelligence, and wherewithal, only to end up stepping on the end of reality’s rake. Actress Jessica Biel was the latest to join that long list, when she heroically advocated for a mom’s right to kill her offspring by posting a picture of herself and Justin Timberlake standing in front of France’s Eiffel Tower. As it turned out, of course, France has a 14-week abortion ban – meaning Biel’s country of preference limits “women’s rights” more rigidly than the state of Mississippi sought to do with their 15-week ban that was upheld in the Dobbs v Jackson decision Biel laments. But cut the starlet some slack – between yoga classes, award shows, and world travel, it’s tough to keep up on current events. The truth is, for as much as progressive activists raged in the days following Dobbs that the right had somehow taken a hefty dump in their own midterm election dinner plate – angering the electorate with such an extremist move as overturning the seminal Roe v Wade decision – it seems as though that just isn’t the case. Truthfully, with […]

