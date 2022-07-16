It’s always a bit humorous when a celebrity tries so hard to make a public spectacle of their sophistication, intelligence, and wherewithal, only to end up stepping on the end of reality’s rake. Actress Jessica Biel was the latest to join that long list, when she heroically advocated for a mom’s right to kill her offspring by posting a picture of herself and Justin Timberlake standing in front of France’s Eiffel Tower. As it turned out, of course, France has a 14-week abortion ban – meaning Biel’s country of preference limits “women’s rights” more rigidly than the state of Mississippi sought to do with their 15-week ban that was upheld in the Dobbs v Jackson decision Biel laments. But cut the starlet some slack – between yoga classes, award shows, and world travel, it’s tough to keep up on current events.
The truth is, for as much as progressive activists raged in the days following Dobbs that the right had somehow taken a hefty dump in their own midterm election dinner plate – angering the electorate with such an extremist move as overturning the seminal Roe v Wade decision – it seems as though that just isn’t the case.
Truthfully, with […]
Read the whole story at notthebee.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker