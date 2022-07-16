The most ludicrous part of the following story isn’t that a man was allowed to pretend to be a woman and remain in jail for long enough to impregnate at least two women. The most ludicrous part is that despite the clear scientific evidence that this person is, indeed, a man, NJ.com still called him a woman.

According to the woke outlet:

A transgender inmate who impregnated two women while incarcerated at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women has been moved to a new facility, according to the Department of Corrections.

Demi Minor, 27, was transferred to Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a prison for young adult offenders in Burlington County, last month, Dan Sperrazza, a Department of Corrections spokesman, said.

He said the DOC moved Minor to the vulnerable unit at the facility and that she is currently the only woman prisoner on the site. Sperrazza said he could not comment on the DOC’s specific housing actions in Minor’s case because of policies around privacy.

According to the corrections department, Minor is serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter and is eligible for parole in 2037.

Neither she nor her attorney could be reached for comment Friday.

This isn’t just comical. It’s dangerous. Those who promote LGBTQIA+ supremacy are supporting men being locked up with women. There have been accusations of rapes, though in this case Demitrius Minor impregnated two women consensually. How many of the actual female inmates have had sex with him or any of the other 26 males pretending to be females?

It’s becoming increasingly common for men who do not want to be in a male prison to claim to be transgender, and our woke justice system is too deranged to prevent it from happening. Some men simply do not want to be bullied in male prison. Others want to be surrounded by women for sex, consensual or not.

If we survive as a nation, history will look back at this current age as among the most ludicrous of all time. Compared to times when we thought the earth was flat or leeches could cure illness, the age of men being called women may be the most utterly insane. They didn’t have the scientific knowledge to know better back then. We do.