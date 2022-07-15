If you ask conservative pundits, politicians, or even average American citizens what they think of the Biden-Harris regime, they’ll tell you that Joe Biden is incompetent. They’ll say Kamala Harris is incompetent. They won’t be wrong, but it’s extremely important that we understand the real dynamic here. What we believe is incompetence that’s tanking the nation by accident is actually planned incompetence that is doing exactly what the globalist elites intended from the beginning.

This is all about the planned deconstruction of western society in general and America in particular through controlled demolition. They are not incompetent. Okay, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are incompetent, but their roles in this are to be as incompetent as possible. They’re doing exactly what the globalist elites have planned.

What we consider to be abysmal failures on most fronts are actually successes in the eyes of the globalist elites. Whether you believe these are simply powerful evil men doing what powerful evil men do or if you believe there is a demonic element in which powers and principalities are pulling the strings, the current goals are the same. They want the world in a state of upheaval so they can herd us into the next phase of their plan.

That next phase for America is to enter into the Liberal World Order, previously known as Build Back Better, also called The Great Reset, branded prior as the 4th Industrial Revolution and known for decades as the New World Order. No matter what they serve as the phrase du jour, it all amounts to the elites having everything and the masses having nothing.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into an article by Beth Whitehead at The Federalist titled, “11 Of The Biden Administration’s Greatest Failures So Far.” While I appreciate the sentiment, the reality is these “failures” are only seen as such through the eyes of people who love America. The Liberal World Order does not love America, so what they are initiating through the Biden-Harris regime is, in their eyes, nothing but absolute success.

Before we get to the list of so-called failures, it’s important that we all understand the five prevailing goals of the Biden-Harris regime in their efforts to usher in The Great Reset. In the show, I listed the five below plus talked about a sixth. There are actually others, but these are the primaries. These are just the ones I focused on in the show.

Destroy the Economy

For the globalist elites to achieve their goals of a multipolar world with regional powers under their centralized control, they need the U.S. dollar to be stripped of its status as the world reserve currency. They also need other financial controls currently under stewardship by western nations to fall under their control.

The Biden-Harris regime is doing everything they can to destroy our economy. It’s not just inflation and scarcity. They’re actively dooming any future recovery efforts by making it challenging for Americans to protect property, wealth, or retirement (which is why we are so bullish about physical precious metals and/or moving retirement to a precious metals IRA).

Destroy National Sovereignty

The base concept behind a Liberal World Order is to remove all forms of national sovereignty. That means open borders and world governance. The Biden-Harris regime has accomplished much towards this goal with their softness on illegal aliens and refusal to defend the border.

Detach Americans, Especially the Young, From Faith in God and Belief in the Bible

The reason Karl Marx could not see widespread socialism in his lifetime despite its popular growth was determined by the Frankfurt School and their cronies as being faith. The Judeo-Christian faiths in particular prevented ubiquitous adoption of socialism because belief in one’s God-given rights runs contrary to their centralized government schemes.

This is why many of the “failures” listed below in the article from The Federalist are designed to tear down our connections with God. This is also why they target children for grooming. If they can convince a child that they are not what they appear to be, then they are getting that child to declare the way that God created them was wrong.

If God can be wrong, then either He is flawed or doesn’t exist. Either notion acts as a barrier between a child and any future embrace of Biblical faith.

Depopulate

They want us falling in line with their plans or they want us dead. Comply or die. But even millions if not billions who are willing to comply will be killed by the destructive forces of The Great Reset being realized.

From abortion to the Covid jabs, the globalist plans to depopulate American and the rest of the planet are coming together thanks in large part to the “failures” of the Biden-Harris regime.

Get Forced Out

There are two possibilities here. Either Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were left in the dark about plans to eject them (Joe sooner and Kamala later) or they were told in the beginning and offered a golden parachute. It could go either way, but whether they’re in on the plan to force them out of the White House or not, the path forward for both remains the same.

They’re compromised and expendable, so even if they didn’t want to be forced out, they really have no choice. Biden will be blamed for the initial round of troubles we’re currently facing today, giving Democrats and his successor a cleaner slate. This will buy them time to continue pushing the nation towards the cliff before shoving us over when it becomes too late to fight back.

With that understood, here’s the article by The Federalist that lists the “failures.” On today’s show, I attached each to a goal being achieved by the Biden-Harris regime. Can you guess which “failure” matches with which goal?

11 Of The Biden Administration’s Greatest Failures So Far

1. Facilitating a Deadly Border

On June 20, an abandoned semi-truck was found to contain more than 40 dead migrants, with the death toll later rising to 51. The deceased have been confirmed to be Mexican, Guatemalan, and Honduran citizens entering the United States illegally, although 20 others’ national origins remain undetermined.

On a recent trip to Mexico, Federalist staff saw firsthand the devastating effects of Biden’s refusal to enforce U.S. border and immigration laws. As a result, our southern border is controlled by cartels, which smuggle and exploit men, women, and children — a process that can be deadly.

2. Shipping Illegals to a Community Near You

In addition to ignoring the border crisis, the president is secretly shipping illegal migrants across state borders and into suburban cities and family neighborhoods. In February, he planned to dump 1,000 Afghan refugees right next to Loudoun High School without contacting local law enforcement about the plan.

According to The Daily Wire, the Department of Homeland Security said the Federal Protection Service would provide security for students located next to unvetted foreign citizens, but since FPS has no jurisdiction in Loudoun County, this pledge was meaningless.

3. Holding Kids Hostage to Trans Radicalism

In May, the Biden administration attempted to strongarm public schools into letting males who identify as transgender use girls’ bathrooms by threatening to pull federal funding for school lunches if they didn’t. That’s 30 million lunch-program students Biden took hostage to push his party’s trans radicalism.

4. Tapping into Emergency Petroleum Reserves

Laying all blame on Putin for gas prices that are double what they were before Biden took office, Biden has commissioned the selling of 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months from our national emergency reserve. Instead of saving our stockpile for an emergency and resurrecting the Keystone pipeline and other major American energy projects Biden killed, the administration is using up the largest release from the stockpile in our history — and suggesting you buy an electric car.

5. Botching the Afghanistan Withdrawal

Pulling out of Afghanistan was always the plan — but not the disastrous way Biden did it. By leaving before Afghan forces were prepared, abandoning the Bagram Air Base before evacuating American citizens and Afghan allies, and leaving American citizens, weapons, and equipment for the Taliban to commandeer, Biden committed a tremendous strategic and humanitarian error.

6. Supporting Child Castration and Sterilization

The White House is openly championing “gender-affirming” surgeries and brainwashing attempts targeted at young children, and Biden is not simply a moderate bystander. He has threatened “immediate action” against state governors and attorneys general who decry castration of a kid as child abuse.

7. Driving up Inflation

As Americans are reminded every time they buy groceries or fill their gas tanks, Biden’s policies have caused, or at least exacerbated, record inflation and unsustainably high consumer prices. By throwing money at problems the government largely created through the so-called American Rescue Plan, relinquishing U.S. energy independence, and printing more money, among other fiscally irresponsible policies, the president has helped make just about everything Americans need more expensive.

8. Letting Babies Go Hungry

Due to government-mandated shutdowns that slowed deliveries, burdensome regulations, and then Biden’s Food and Drug Administration’s shutdown of the largest baby formula-making plants in the country, Americans found themselves unable to find needed formula, leaving infants in hospitals and families desperate. Their desperation turned to frustration with the Biden administration when they realized the president was using their tax dollars to buy and ship formula to illegal immigrants at the border.

9. Forcing the Covid Jab

Despite his so-called “pro-choice” posture, Biden sought to force Americans to put vaccines into their bodies by issuing a rule that all workers in any business of more than 100 employees must get vaccinated or else be constantly tested. His vaccine-or-test mandate for workers was overruled by the Supreme Court and later withdrawn by his administration.

10. Scheming to Enact Abortion Radicalism

Biden has expressed support for an abortion-specific carveout for the filibuster, advocating for an exemption strictly to empower Congress to codify Roe v. Wade without having enough votes. This radicalism is despite his previous passion for the filibuster and Democrats’ constant use of it during President Donald Trump’s tenure.

11. Tanking His Own Approval

Biden has utterly failed to keep the country’s approval, with his ratings down to record lows. The latest CNBC poll out this week shows Biden’s approval rating at an abysmal 36 percent. That’s even worse than Trump’s lowest ratings ever, despite the former president weathering instability over Covid-19 and cultural upheaval after the death of George Floyd.

It’s time to stop acting like the Biden-Harris regime is floundering. They’re doing exactly what they’ve been ordered to do. We need to recognize that to handle it accordingly.

