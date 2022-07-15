Four House Republicans sent a letter Friday to White House Domestic Policy Director Susan Rice and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young accusing the Biden White House of colluding with progressive voting rights groups and attempting to “usurp state power to nationalize elections and commandeer the voting process to Democrats’ political advantage.”

The “Promoting Access to Voting” Act (Executive Order 14019) was signed by the president in March 2021. It instructed agencies to work on ways of expanding citizens’ opportunities to register to vote and participate in the political process and subsequently submit their strategic planning to the White House Domestic Policy Council.

In the letter exclusively obtained by Just the News, several House Republicans, including ranking House Judiciary Committee member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and ranking Oversight committee member James Comer (R-Ky.), outline their ongoing concerns with the order. In particular, GOP congressmen write that the secrecy with which the administration has conducted its voter registration push is of concern.

“Democrats took advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to radically alter election administration in several key states, including by abruptly implementing all-mail voting in states without the necessary preparation, training, equipment, space, or personnel and by weakening election integrity measures,” the […]