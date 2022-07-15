Belly of pregnant woman The Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio misreported the rapist as a minor, even though the man who confessed to the crime is a 27-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard filed a report with the Indiana Department of Health on July 2, the day after the Indianapolis Star reported her story about performing an abortion on a young girl who allegedly had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio abortion laws. On July 12, Gershon Fuentes was arrested after allegedly confessing to raping the young girl, The Daily Wire reported .

When filing her report, Bernard listed the alleged rapist as about 17 years old, according to a document obtained by Fox News. The filing was obtained after Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he would investigate Bernard to determine if she failed to report the young girl’s rape.

“We’re gathering the information, we’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure if she failed to report,” Rokita told Fox News on Wednesday.

Bernard’s attorney, Kathleen DeLaney, told Fox News in a statement that her client “took every […]