When we think of the New World Order (or their rebranded version, the Liberal World Order), we usually think of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and people like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Barack Obama. But as Brandon Smith noted in a recent article, the WEF is mostly just a planning organization. It’s the “think tank” of globalist elites.

When it comes to enacting the various evil machinations of these powers and principalities, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism is the tip of the spear. This is where the other group of globalists take the plans and put them into action. Among these globalists who are driving The Great Reset agenda are Pope Francis, the Rockefeller Foundation, and none other than group founder Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into Brandon’s article and explored what this really means to those of us who are fighting against the Liberal World Order. I also talked about a video of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who I have interviewed twice and who I wholeheartedly endorse. She’s the real deal despite claims that she’s a Democrat. If we looked at past donations to determine if someone is an America First patriot, we never would have had Donald Trump who helped far more Democrats win elections than Kari Lake ever could have. He turned out to be okay as someone who saw the light and changed his views. Lake is similar.

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism operates in the shadows. While most of their globalist elite brethren have come into the light to boldly proclaim their evil plans in recent years, it’s conspicuous that such little attention is being paid to arguably the most important peace of the plan to date. The CIC puts plans into action and operates in ways that are invisible to many, even those of us who are looking very hard to expose them.

Admittedly, I missed them. In my defense, the powers-that-be have made the World Economic Forum and World Health Organization so prominent over the last three years that it’s easy to think they represent the bulk of globalist power. I was mistaken. They are a piece of the puzzle and the CIC is a different piece that operates in very different ways.

In the coming weeks, I will research their activities and report back on what I find, Lord willing. If Klaus Schwab is the narcissistic front man, Lynn Forester de Rothschild and her cronies are the calculating puppeteers behind the curtain.

We are facing an evil hydra with more heads than we can see. It’s important that we stay faithful, pray always, and bring the globalist creatures in the shadows out into the light they despise.

Watch this show on Brighteon, Rumble, or Bitchute.