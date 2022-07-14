When we think of the New World Order (or their rebranded version, the Liberal World Order), we usually think of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and people like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Barack Obama. But as Brandon Smith noted in a recent article, the WEF is mostly just a planning organization. It’s the “think tank” of globalist elites.
When it comes to enacting the various evil machinations of these powers and principalities, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism is the tip of the spear. This is where the other group of globalists take the plans and put them into action. Among these globalists who are driving The Great Reset agenda are Pope Francis, the Rockefeller Foundation, and none other than group founder Lynn Forester de Rothschild.
On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into Brandon’s article and explored what this really means to those of us who are fighting against the Liberal World Order. I also talked about a video of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who I have interviewed twice and who I wholeheartedly endorse. She’s the real deal despite claims that she’s a Democrat. If we looked at past donations to determine if someone is an America First patriot, we never would have had Donald Trump who helped far more Democrats win elections than Kari Lake ever could have. He turned out to be okay as someone who saw the light and changed his views. Lake is similar.
The Council for Inclusive Capitalism operates in the shadows. While most of their globalist elite brethren have come into the light to boldly proclaim their evil plans in recent years, it’s conspicuous that such little attention is being paid to arguably the most important peace of the plan to date. The CIC puts plans into action and operates in ways that are invisible to many, even those of us who are looking very hard to expose them.
Admittedly, I missed them. In my defense, the powers-that-be have made the World Economic Forum and World Health Organization so prominent over the last three years that it’s easy to think they represent the bulk of globalist power. I was mistaken. They are a piece of the puzzle and the CIC is a different piece that operates in very different ways.
In the coming weeks, I will research their activities and report back on what I find, Lord willing. If Klaus Schwab is the narcissistic front man, Lynn Forester de Rothschild and her cronies are the calculating puppeteers behind the curtain.
We are facing an evil hydra with more heads than we can see. It’s important that we stay faithful, pray always, and bring the globalist creatures in the shadows out into the light they despise.
Watch this show on Brighteon, Rumble, or Bitchute.
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn