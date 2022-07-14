The New York Times is getting dragged over an article they published painting Ray Epps in a positive light. Epps is the former Oath Keeper who was seen on video provoking people on the day of Jan. 6 around the U.S. Capitol.

Reporter Adam Goldman claimed that uncensored video of Epps demanding people storm the Capitol is the result of “selectively edited videos” and a conspiracy theory. His article painted Epps in a sympathetic light. Twitter users were not buying it: Big League Politics reported on how Epps lawyered up with a man with a great deal of experience with the federal government: “ Ray Epps, the Oath Keepers activist who has been widely accused of being a federal asset for stirring people up in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol discussion, has hired an attorney who worked for the FBI for nine years.

Darren Beattie of Revolver News broke the news that Epps hired a former FBI agent as a lawyer: Epps can be seen here talking to right-wing livestreamer Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet where he called for Trump supporters to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: Strangely, despite his apparent inciting behavior, Epps has […]