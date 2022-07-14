For complete transparency, I’ve endorsed Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona. After spending nearly two hours with her on a pair of interviews, I can say beyond a doubt that she’s the prototype for America First Republican candidates across the country.
Like President Trump (and unlike her main RINO competitor), she is a political outsider who is entering the world of government to fix a broken system. Like Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, she is an America First patriot who isn’t scared to say what milquetoast Republicans avoid. And like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, she plans to give the Governor’s office back to the people instead of special interest groups and billionaires.
She’s the complete package for Arizona and America, which is why Democrats, RINOs, and corporate media hate her. No candidate in the nation has received more attacks from the media or been hit by more negative campaign ads this election season than Kari Lake. And while the latter is challenging to overcome without a massive infusion of small-donor support, she’s able to handle the former challenge of an adversarial media without assistance.
Watch all the way to the end and see how her demeanor shifts. When talking to the media, she is precise and bold. When she starts talking to her amazing supporters at the massive Tucson rally, she lets her guard down and feels at ease with the people she strives to serve.
Most politicians can get prepped to go in front of a camera and field softball questions from friendly media. Watching Kari Lake tackle tough questions from a swarm of adversarial reporters is one of the things that differentiates her.
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.