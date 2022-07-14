AP Photo/Mark Humphrey Former President Donald Trump says he has made a decision about running for President in 2024; the announcement of the decision will be at a later date.
Trump told New York magazine that the “big decision” is whether to announce before or after November’s midterm elections. “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision … Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision.” Trump added that most of the people vying for a 2024 run have no chance in the primary, according to the polls . “Let people know. I think a lot of people would not even run if I did that because, if you look at the polls, they don’t even register. Most of these people … And I think that you would actually have a backlash against them if they ran. People want me to run.” Trump also said he is not worried about other 2024 GOP candidates and does not consider Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a rival.
Although polls have shown DeSantis winning in states like New Hampshire and Florida , overall, Trump seems […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
