Editor’s Commentary: The article below by Ethan Huff correctly declares that the “Ninja” version of the Omicron Covid variant is being hyped up by health officials and corporate media to try to scare as many people as possible into getting booster jabs. What he doesn’t note is that the timing of this “sudden” rise of a “dangerous” threat conspicuously coincides with the midterm elections.
Democrats have very little chance of retaining control of the House and even the Senate is clearly in play. Today’s horrible inflation numbers are just a reminder that they will need a miracle to save any seats in purple districts. Are they manufacturing that miracle in the form of a scary variant that will drive people to easily falsifiable mail-in ballots, just as they did in 2020? Sadly, yes, they probably are. Here’s Ethan…
Now It’s the “Ninja” Variant of Covid They Want You to Be Scared Of: WILL IT EVER END?
It almost reads like satire, but the corporate-controlled media claims that a brand new variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which they are hilariously calling “ninja,” is on the move – and it is the most dangerous one yet, we are told.
BA.5, as they are also calling it, is said to be a “subvariant” of the “Omicron” variant, which is an anagram for the Moronic variant. Yes, they really expect people to believe that a Moronic Ninja will kill us all if we do not mask up again and get “boosted” repeatedly.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), headed by private corporation headed up by Big Pharma plant Rochelle Walensky, insists that the Moronic Ninja subvariant serves as “a strong reminder the COVID pandemic isn’t over.”
Just as a quick note: When you need to manufacture new fake scares like this to remind people that something that is clearly over is somehow not over, then you know that thing really is over.
The “ninja” variant is about selling more vaccines and boosters to keep the cash flowing to Big Pharma
So far, the only advice being dispensed by the corporate-controlled media to combat the Moronic Ninja is to keep getting vaccinated and boosted on a regular schedule.
Even though the jabs have never once been shown to do anything other than make covid believers feel virtuous, they are still being dubbed the “best defense” against the never-ending covid scam, which in addition to depopulation appears to be all about the money for Big Pharma.
“There are even Omicron-specific booster jabs in development that, in coming months, could make the best vaccines more effective against BA.5 and its genetic cousins,” one fake news media outlet reported, demonstrating that this is just another money grab disguised as public health.
“BA.5’s widespread mutations made the subvariant less recognizable to all those antibodies we’ve built up from vaccines, boosters and past infection. BA.5 has been able to slip past our immune system, ninja-style, contributing to the rising rate of breakthrough cases and infections.”
The article goes on to state in no uncertain terms that the goal is to keep people scared and getting boosted forever. It quite literally states that the more “additional jabs” a person gets “on top of your prime course, the better protected you are.”
Amazingly, they are still blaming the so-called COVID illness on a “stubborn anti-vax minority,” even though the only people getting sick are people who took the many jabs and are still getting sick from them.
Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
Dr. Ben Marble, the founder of MyFreeDoctor, says that every new “variant” that emerges (assuming any of them are even real) is a product of “the C-19 fake vaccine poison.”
“The people who have gotten three and four shots, they are the ones filling up the hospitals. An overwhelming majority of hospitalized people with COVID are people who took the shot,” Marble is quoted as saying.
“Unvaccinated people don’t get that sick. The bottom line is the more doses of the poison shot you’ve taken, the sicker you are going to be and the more likely you’re going to die soon.”
Jabbing people during an outbreak, it turns out, “always create[s] mutations,” Marble further stated, calling the release of the Moronic variant “bioterrorism.”
The original so-called virus was also a bioweapon, by the way. The whole thing was contrived, just like the newest Moronic Ninja variant – and apparently, some people are still falling for it.
The latest news about the never-ending cash cow known as the COVID plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn