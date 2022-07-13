Jeff Chiu Confession: I’ve always hated the band Rage Against the Machine. Musically, I’ve never cared for any of that rap-rock stuff, but their politics was what really bothered me. While many of my peers either ignored the clear Marxist messages of Rage’s music or missed it altogether, I saw right through it.
MTV featured glowing profiles of band members, especially founding guitarist Tom Morello, for their radical activism, which was often literally communistic, and their videos made no attempt to hide what their lyrics were expressing.
Rage has always cultivated an anti-authoritarian ethos. Witness the poetry that is one of their most famous songs, “Killing in the Name,” a song whose outro consists of the line, “F*** you, I won’t do what you told me” a whopping 16 times.
These days, their rhetoric more closely resembles this meme I saw on Twitter: Meme from Twitter Former UFC and MMA fighter Jake Shield tweeted a photo from one of the band’s shows on Monday: Rage Against the Machine went from fighting the system to telling you get vaccinated and men can give birth�♂️ pic.twitter.com/xRR30zAZ6Y — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 11, 2022 Of course, the trans propaganda is par for the course for […]
Read the whole story at pjmedia.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker