Jeff Chiu Confession: I’ve always hated the band Rage Against the Machine. Musically, I’ve never cared for any of that rap-rock stuff, but their politics was what really bothered me. While many of my peers either ignored the clear Marxist messages of Rage’s music or missed it altogether, I saw right through it.

MTV featured glowing profiles of band members, especially founding guitarist Tom Morello, for their radical activism, which was often literally communistic, and their videos made no attempt to hide what their lyrics were expressing.

Rage has always cultivated an anti-authoritarian ethos. Witness the poetry that is one of their most famous songs, “Killing in the Name,” a song whose outro consists of the line, “F*** you, I won’t do what you told me” a whopping 16 times.

These days, their rhetoric more closely resembles this meme I saw on Twitter: Meme from Twitter Former UFC and MMA fighter Jake Shield tweeted a photo from one of the band’s shows on Monday: Rage Against the Machine went from fighting the system to telling you get vaccinated and men can give birth�‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xRR30zAZ6Y — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 11, 2022 Of course, the trans propaganda is par for the course for […]