Before we had the Liar-in-Chief and his worthless sidekick forced upon us, we had someone in the Oval Office who actually told it how it is in a truthful manner. But of all the things President Trump has ever said, there may be none that were truer than a line from his recent press release reacting to the abysmal inflation report.

“All they want to do is ‘get Trump,’ and they are willing to destroy our Nation to do it,” he said.

According to his press release:

Inflation just hit ANOTHER 40-year high of 9.1%, which is terrible for our Country. Fuel prices up 60%, Airfare up 34%, Eggs up 33%—how can people survive this? How can businesses survive this? Our Country is so weak right now because the Radical Left Democrats have no clue what they are doing. All they want to do is “get Trump,” and they are willing to destroy our Nation to do it. America will not allow this to go on for much longer. Don’t vote for the Radical Left Democrats, vote for America First Republicans—Save America!

He is 100% correct. Americans are struggling mightily, yet we’re being told by Democrats and corporate media that the most important issues facing voters ahead of the midterm elections are January 6, Ukraine, and killing more babies.

It’s not that they truly believe these are the issues keeping Americans up at night. They aren’t THAT stupid. But they desperately want any and all attention taken away from the massive failures the Democrats have had since taking full control of the House, Senate, and White House. Their policies are so broken, many have speculated that this is all an intentional dismantling of America in order to usher in The Great Reset.

They’re probably right.

As we move forward into the midterm elections, we MUST NOT take our eyes off of 2020 for two very important reasons. First and foremost, the truth about the stolen election has been trickling out more and more lately, leading us to an unlikely but not impossible resolution of correcting it and putting the rightful president back in the Oval Office. But even if that’s not very likely to happen, we must still hold people accountable if we’re ever going to have a free and fair election again, including the ones in November.

Those who say we need to “move on” are either complicit in the ongoing issue or are absolute morons who think we can fix things by not addressing them. Either way, there’s nothing patriotic about moving on from a direct attack against this nation and the Constitution.