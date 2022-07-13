Before we had the Liar-in-Chief and his worthless sidekick forced upon us, we had someone in the Oval Office who actually told it how it is in a truthful manner. But of all the things President Trump has ever said, there may be none that were truer than a line from his recent press release reacting to the abysmal inflation report.
“All they want to do is ‘get Trump,’ and they are willing to destroy our Nation to do it,” he said.
According to his press release:
Inflation just hit ANOTHER 40-year high of 9.1%, which is terrible for our Country. Fuel prices up 60%, Airfare up 34%, Eggs up 33%—how can people survive this? How can businesses survive this? Our Country is so weak right now because the Radical Left Democrats have no clue what they are doing. All they want to do is “get Trump,” and they are willing to destroy our Nation to do it. America will not allow this to go on for much longer. Don’t vote for the Radical Left Democrats, vote for America First Republicans—Save America!
He is 100% correct. Americans are struggling mightily, yet we’re being told by Democrats and corporate media that the most important issues facing voters ahead of the midterm elections are January 6, Ukraine, and killing more babies.
It’s not that they truly believe these are the issues keeping Americans up at night. They aren’t THAT stupid. But they desperately want any and all attention taken away from the massive failures the Democrats have had since taking full control of the House, Senate, and White House. Their policies are so broken, many have speculated that this is all an intentional dismantling of America in order to usher in The Great Reset.
They’re probably right.
As we move forward into the midterm elections, we MUST NOT take our eyes off of 2020 for two very important reasons. First and foremost, the truth about the stolen election has been trickling out more and more lately, leading us to an unlikely but not impossible resolution of correcting it and putting the rightful president back in the Oval Office. But even if that’s not very likely to happen, we must still hold people accountable if we’re ever going to have a free and fair election again, including the ones in November.
Those who say we need to “move on” are either complicit in the ongoing issue or are absolute morons who think we can fix things by not addressing them. Either way, there’s nothing patriotic about moving on from a direct attack against this nation and the Constitution.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker