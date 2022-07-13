Migrants Cross Into Texas From Mexico Present Joe Biden’s border officials have decided they will transport detained migrants who want abortions to U.S. states that allow abortions, according to the Wall Street Journal .

“Why are these [detained] women pregnant in the first place?” asked Rosemary Jenks, the policy director for NumbersUSA. “If they want abortions,] they could have been impregnated on their way here, probably by [members of the] cartels … that is probably a significant portion of the cases,” she told Breitbart News.

The Wall Street Journal reported on July 12 on the policy adopted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency: The memo is from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tae Johnson and is addressed to Corey Price, head of the agency’s enforcement division. “This memorandum serves as a reminder of existing ICE policies and standards requiring that pregnant individuals detained in ICE immigration custody have access to full reproductive health care,” the memo states. “This is also a reminder that, pursuant to existing ICE policy, it may be necessary to transfer a detained pregnant individual within an area of responsibility (AOR) or to another AOR, when appropriate […]