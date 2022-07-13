Migrants Cross Into Texas From Mexico Present Joe Biden’s border officials have decided they will transport detained migrants who want abortions to U.S. states that allow abortions, according to the Wall Street Journal .
“Why are these [detained] women pregnant in the first place?” asked Rosemary Jenks, the policy director for NumbersUSA. “If they want abortions,] they could have been impregnated on their way here, probably by [members of the] cartels … that is probably a significant portion of the cases,” she told Breitbart News.
The Wall Street Journal reported on July 12 on the policy adopted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency: The memo is from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tae Johnson and is addressed to Corey Price, head of the agency’s enforcement division. “This memorandum serves as a reminder of existing ICE policies and standards requiring that pregnant individuals detained in ICE immigration custody have access to full reproductive health care,” the memo states. “This is also a reminder that, pursuant to existing ICE policy, it may be necessary to transfer a detained pregnant individual within an area of responsibility (AOR) or to another AOR, when appropriate […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker