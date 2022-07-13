Shot:
The Biden admin & Democrats are going to try to come up with a new ridiculous lie to spin these inflation numbers. They’ve already tried inflation is not happening, it’s transitory, it’s a “high class” problem, it’s a good thing, & it’s Putin’s fault. Nobody’s buying their spin.
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2022
Chaser:
Joe Biden says inflation is fake
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 13, 2022
The reality that every thinking American knows is that the Biden-Harris regime and the Democrats on Capitol Hill are directly responsible for inflation. It’s real, and it’s spectacularly bad.
NOW is the time for Americans to do three things. First and foremost, do whatever you can to help vote Democrats out of office, as many of them as possible. Second, start stocking up on long-term food. Third, buy precious metals.
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker