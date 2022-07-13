Shot:

The Biden admin & Democrats are going to try to come up with a new ridiculous lie to spin these inflation numbers. They’ve already tried inflation is not happening, it’s transitory, it’s a “high class” problem, it’s a good thing, & it’s Putin’s fault. Nobody’s buying their spin.

Chaser:

Joe Biden says inflation is fake

The reality that every thinking American knows is that the Biden-Harris regime and the Democrats on Capitol Hill are directly responsible for inflation. It’s real, and it’s spectacularly bad.

NOW is the time for Americans to do three things. First and foremost, do whatever you can to help vote Democrats out of office, as many of them as possible. Second, start stocking up on long-term food. Third, buy precious metals.