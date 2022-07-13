A group of Republican lawmakers is demanding the Committee on Oversight and Reform investigate the “extremely troubling” election fraud allegations made in the documentary “2000 Mules.”

“The film documents activities that raise serious questions about potential widespread coordinated efforts to illegally harvest and cast votes,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) states in a letter sent to Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on Wednesday, which was provided exclusively to Townhall.

Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Randy Weber (R-TX), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) co-signed the letter.

In the documentary, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza uses video and geolocation data to allegedly expose widespread fraud “sufficient to change the overall outcome” of the 2020 election, according to a description of “2000 Mules.”

“The film reveals that in the Detroit area more than 500 individuals visited an average of 100 drop boxes to deposit ballots,” Biggs writes. “In the Milwaukee area, more than 100 individuals visited an average of 28 drop boxes. In the Philadelphia area, more than 1,100 individuals visited approximately 50 drop boxes each. And in the Phoenix area, more than 200 individuals visited more than […]