When will we — or did we — pass the point of no return? Should we expect our own Julius Caesar? Rome’s example can furnish some guidance.
When exactly was Rome’s republic doomed? That ancient question has a special urgency now, as our American republic seems to be flirting with its own downfall. When will we — or did we — pass the point of no return? Maybe Rome’s example can furnish some guidance.
By the time Julius Caesar rose to prominence in Rome, the republic was so warped that few informed observers expected it to last the century. Rome’s borders had exploded outward during the 200s and 100s B.C. Legislators had devised a plan to distribute newly acquired land more or less equally among the citizenry, making room for an expanding population and a healthy middle class. But wealthy patricians, exploiting loopholes in the system, sucked up vast tracts and cultivated them with imported slave labor. Soldiers who fought to capture new territory found themselves dispossessed of it upon their return home.
Eventually a charismatic nobleman, Tiberius Gracchus, gave eloquent voice to the common people’s discontent, earning election as their official representative — a tribune of the plebs. In “Life of […]
The difference between Rome falling and the US where it is now is – citizens of Rome were used to having servants to do their bidding and couldn’t be bothered to actually lift a finger for anything; and only the army had arms. Most AREAS of the US and most the of the US CULTURE (except for those in the big cities) are hard fought areas with people who know hard work and would rather DIY than even hire someone to do it, let alone have “servants”; AND the US populace is ARMED.
The government may fall. And fall it should, as it has failed in its role and become tyrannical in its actions. But the CONSTITUTION is still solid, and the CITIZENS will “throw the bums out” and restore the Constitutional Republic.