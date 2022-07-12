Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “ JDR ” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.

(The Center Square) – Responding to accusations made by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a campaign ad criticizing him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Newsom treated Californians “like peasants” during nearly two years of COVID-19 lockdowns.

DeSantis made the remarks Friday at an event in Cape Coral, Florida, announcing the state’s plan to reduce prescription drug costs for Floridians.

A reporter asked DeSantis what he thought about Newsom claiming Florida wasn’t free. The Florida governor guffawed and the audience laughed.

“Well, look, everyone wants to talk about me and Florida. I’m just sitting here little ‘ol me doing my job,” he said smiling.

Both DeSantis and Newsom are running for reelection for governor in their respective states. But instead of targeting his Republican opponent in California, Newsom’s first reelection campaign ad targeted DeSantis and Florida’s former governor and junior U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Newsom, after making several accusations about Florida not being free, invited Floridians to move to “the free state of California.”DeSantis said, “I was born and raised in this state. And until the last few years, I rarely if ever saw a California license plate in the state of Florida. You now see a lot of ‘em. I can tell you if […]