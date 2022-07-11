With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
“The Left, in revolutionary fashion, has waged a sustained and unapologetic attack on constitutional norms and long-held institutions—whenever it senses they no longer prove conducive to its own radical agendas.” So begins a trenchant commentary by Victor Davis Hanson on the repeated efforts of Democratic Party leadership to overthrow America’s constitutional republic. Hanson’s remarks stand in stark contrast to a famous interview given to Salon by Dana Perino in 2018, in which the former presidential press secretary was hailed as the “voice of reason.” Perino expressed disappointment that neither party “ was talking civility” and considered her own party as much to blame for this incivility as the other one .
These divergent views came to mind as I thought about how our two Senate leaders, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), rally their troops. McConnell is a politician deeply invested in bipartisanship. He is what the French call un maquignon, a horse-trading politician, whose livelihood is deal-making. Occasionally McConnell does advance the cause, e.g., helping Trump win Senate confirmation for three justices despite strong Democratic opposition; and keeping a hack leftist, Merrick Garland, from being elevated to the Supreme Court. But for the most part, McConnell sees […]
Read the whole story at amgreatness.com
The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter. One email per day keeps you informed.
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker