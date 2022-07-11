WATCH THE CLIP BELOW: WATCH: First Lady Jill Biden says the diversity of the ‘Latinx’ community is “as unique as the breakfast tacos in San Antonio.” pic.twitter.com/NGfYnKWzHT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 11, 2022 Get a copy of the explosive book by Todd Starnes – Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation. It’s available at your favorite bookstore or ToddStarnes.com .

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community—as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio—is your strength,” Mrs. Biden said.

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter . One email per day keeps you informed.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants

Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.

Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.

We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.

Thank you, and God Bless!

JD Rucker