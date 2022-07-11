Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

Editor’s Commentary: The vast majority of the time, I post Michael Snyder’s work without skipping a beat. He’s an extremely talented writer and thinker, traits that are surprisingly uncommon in tandem. Great thinkers often write in ways that make them sound like they want the world to know they’re great thinkers. Michael’s commentary is down-to-earth while betraying the brilliance in his analytical skills.

Today’s post needs a bit of minor, nitpicky criticism. What he calls “political correctness” can and should be called by the way it’s manifesting today: wokeness. Political correctness is an old scourge that once ran rampant in our culture, but it has been replaced by its far-more perverted and destructive big brother. Widespread wokeness has infected our armed forces under the Biden regime in ways that go far beyond standard political correctness.

Otherwise, Michael is spot-on as usual. Here’s his article…

Should we be surprised that so few young adults want to serve in the U.S. military? When I was growing up, serving in the U.S. military was considered to be a noble profession. My own father was in the U.S. Navy throughout all my years in school, and I never once thought that he should leave to get a different job until he finally decided that it was time to retire.

But now Joe Biden and his politically correct minions at the Pentagon have transformed our military into a laughingstock, and that should deeply grieve all of us. The U.S. military is one of our most important national institutions, but it continues to get weaker and weaker.

According to NBC News, every single branch of our military is having difficulty with recruiting in 2022…

Every branch of the U.S. military is struggling to meet its fiscal year 2022 recruiting goals, say multiple U.S. military and defense officials, and numbers obtained by NBC News show both a record low percentage of young Americans eligible to serve and an even tinier fraction willing to consider it. The officials said the Pentagon’s top leaders are now scrambling for ways to find new recruits to fill out the ranks of the all-volunteer force. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks consider the shortfall a serious issue, said the officials, and have been meeting on it frequently with other leaders.

The Army is having the biggest problem with recruiting.

At this point, the Army has only reached 40 percent of its goal for this fiscal year.

That is terrible, because the fiscal year ends on September 30th.

Officials are primarily blaming a couple of factors for the shortfall. The pool of young people that are actually eligible for the military is shrinking, and the percentage of those that are eligible that actually intend to serve is also shrinking…

The pool of those eligible to join the military continues to shrink, with more young men and women than ever disqualified for obesity, drug use or criminal records. Last month, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville testified before Congress that only 23% of Americans ages 17-24 are qualified to serve without a waiver to join, down from 29% in recent years. An internal Defense Department survey obtained by NBC News found that only 9% of those young Americans eligible to serve in the military had any inclination to do so, the lowest number since 2007.

I think that it says a lot about our society that 77 percent of our young people are not even qualified to serve in the military.

That is absolutely pathetic.

Why is MyPillow our oldest sponsor? Because we only accept sponsorship from proven America First patriots. Support Mike Lindell and this site by using promo code “JDR.” God Bless America.

And it is really alarming that such a low percentage of those that are actually eligible have any desire to do so.

How can we explain this?

Well, here are 3 reasons why a lot of young people out there are shunning the military these days…

#1 Political Correctness

Traditionally, a high percentage of military recruits come from homes that are both conservative and patriotic.

But thanks to the Biden administration, the U.S. military has now become a politically correct madhouse…

Start with President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day executive order prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. The order specifically opened doors for transgender men who want “access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports” reserved for women. Under a DoD Instruction, all military personnel must embrace the notion that gender is “assigned at birth,” even though human DNA and chromosomes in every cell determine biological sex long before birth. Doctors, nurses, and chaplains must provide or support controversial treatments for gender dysphoria, including life-long hormones or irreversible surgeries, regardless of their own medical ethics or religious convictions.

And of course each June the political correctness in the military tends to reach a crescendo, and this year is certainly no exception…

If General Patton could see what our military has become, he would be rolling over in his grave.

But even though our military leaders are being relentlessly ridiculed, they keep producing more cringe-inducing videos for social media like this one…

What is a self-respecting young conservative that is thinking about joining the military supposed to think when he sees something like that?

#2 Vaccine Mandates

I warned that good people would be driven away from the military by the vaccine mandates that Joe Biden implemented, and that is precisely what has happened.

Needless to say, the majority of those that are opposed to vaccine mandates are conservative, and as I have already noted conservatives traditionally make up the largest pool of military recruits.

And not only is the military losing recruits, but it is also losing countless good people that are already serving in the ranks.

For example, it is being reported that tens of thousands of National Guard soldiers are “no longer allowed to participate in their military duties” because they have refused to be vaccinated…

Some 40,000 National Guard and 22,000 Reserve soldiers who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed to participate in their military duties, also effectively cutting them off from some of their military benefits, Army officials announced Friday. “Soldiers who refuse the vaccination order without an approved or pending exemption request are subject to adverse administrative actions, including flags, bars to service, and official reprimands,” an Army spokesperson said in a statement.

There is a significant chunk of the population that will not even consider military service for the foreseeable future because of the absurd vaccination policies of the Biden administration.

That is extremely unfortunate, because large numbers of really good people are being rejected for no good reason at all.

#3 War With Russia

The war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed how many view service in the U.S. military.

“Be ready to leave in a hurry with the Seventy2 Ultimate Bugout Bag – the only one I recommend for families that want to survive.” – JD Rucker

In the past, serving in the military could mean dying in action, but that was mostly for personnel serving on the front lines in places such as Iraq or Afghanistan.

But if our proxy war with Russia in Ukraine becomes an actual shooting war between our two nations, it could rapidly become a nuclear conflict.

And if there is a nuclear war between the United States and Russia, all of our military bases will be prime targets.

You can find a list of all of our military bases on Wikipedia right here. If you are working on a military base and the Russians launch a surprise first strike, you will almost certainly be among the 20 percent of the U.S. population that will instantly be wiped out during such an attack.

I know that there are a lot of young people out that there have no intention of needlessly dying in a pointless war with Russia, and I can’t blame them for seeing things that way.

As the quantity and the quality of recruits continues to go down, we can see the impact that this is having on our military in countless ways.

For example, we just learned that a 65 million dollar Super Hornet was simply blown off one of our aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea by bad weather…

On July 8, 2022, an F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, embarked aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), blew overboard due to unexpected heavy weather in the Mediterranean Sea. The carrier was conducting a replenishment-at-sea, which was safely terminated through established procedures.

And at this point the Navy hasn’t even decided whether to go back and get the aircraft or not…

The Navy has not yet made a determination if the service will recover a F/A-18 Super Hornet that blew off the deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75). The service announced Sunday that the Super Hornet was blown overboard on Friday due to heavy weather in the Mediterranean Sea. There was no personnel in the aircraft at the time, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa spokesperson Cmdr. Richlyn Ivey said in a statement to USNI News on Monday. U.S. 6th Fleet is still reviewing how to recover the aircraft, Ivey said.

Are you kidding me?

The incompetence that we are witnessing on a regular basis in the military now is absolutely mind blowing.

Of course the same thing could be said about the incompetence that we are witnessing on a regular basis from our federal government.

We better hope that a major war doesn’t erupt any time soon, because we are definitely not ready for one.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written five other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, “Get Prepared Now”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending digital copies as gifts through Amazon to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior today.

The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter. One email per day keeps you informed.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.

The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter. One email per day keeps you informed.