AP Photo/Susan Walsh For my money, the Biden administration has been the most incoherent and disjointed of the modern era, and that qualifier is only included due to a lack of recorded detail prior. Press consternation over the “chaos” inside the former Trump administration seems laughably quaint now, as the current White House sets records for staff turnover .

No one seems to know what’s going on, and that includes the president himself. Every public appearance just accentuates the dysfunction . Biden and his handlers are constantly reacting. Leadership and forethought are concepts so foreign that they might as well be of alien origin.

Even the brightest minds would have a hard time keeping things together in such an environment, and the Biden administration is certainly not full of the brightest minds. That’s not just a complaint from the right, either. The Democrat base is growing restless, and the divisions are now exploding into the open, with the White House going weapons hot in response. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield: “Joe Biden’s goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party.” https://t.co/7HmSXD7wIh — Jonathan […]