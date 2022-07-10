With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., on May 1, 2022. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Former U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for the 2020 Wisconsin election results to be overturned a day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled ballots dropboxes to be illegal.
“Other States are looking at, and studying, the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision declaring Ballot Boxes ILLEGAL, and that decision includes the 2020 Presidential Election,” wrote the former president on Truth Social on July 9, referring to himself as the winner in Wisconsin during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
“Speaker Robin Vos has a decision to make! Does Wisconsin RECLAIM the Electors, turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!), or sit back and do nothing as our Country continues to go to HELL?” Trump said, urging Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to decertify Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin.
According to the U.S. National Archives, Joe Biden received 20,682 more votes than Trump in Wisconsin, or about 0.6 percentage points; a total of 3.2 million votes were cast in the state in 2020. Ballot Boxes
Trump’s comments came a day after the Wisconsin Supreme […]
Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com
The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter. One email per day keeps you informed.
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker