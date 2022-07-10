With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food . We recommend THREE options.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., on May 1, 2022. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Former U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for the 2020 Wisconsin election results to be overturned a day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled ballots dropboxes to be illegal.

“Other States are looking at, and studying, the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision declaring Ballot Boxes ILLEGAL, and that decision includes the 2020 Presidential Election,” wrote the former president on Truth Social on July 9, referring to himself as the winner in Wisconsin during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

“Speaker Robin Vos has a decision to make! Does Wisconsin RECLAIM the Electors, turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!), or sit back and do nothing as our Country continues to go to HELL?” Trump said, urging Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to decertify Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin.

According to the U.S. National Archives, Joe Biden received 20,682 more votes than Trump in Wisconsin, or about 0.6 percentage points; a total of 3.2 million votes were cast in the state in 2020. Ballot Boxes

Trump’s comments came a day after the Wisconsin Supreme […]