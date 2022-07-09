The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

In Stephen Vincent Benet’s “The Devil and Daniel Webster,” the tale is told that if you approached Webster’s grave and called out his name, a voice would boom in reply, “Neighbor, how stands the Union?”

“Then you better answer the Union stands as she stood, rock-bottomed and copper-sheathed, one and indivisible, or he’s liable to rear right out of the ground.”

Today, it would be untruthful to answer to the soul of Webster that our Union is “rock-bottomed and copper-sheathed, one and indivisible.” For the divisions among us replicate those Webster witnessed in his last years before the War Between the States.

A Gallup survey reports the lowest figure ever recorded, 38 percent, for that share of our population that proclaims itself to be “extremely proud” to be Americans. Another 27 percent say they are “very proud.” But the share of our people who say they are only “moderately proud” or a “little proud” or “not at all proud” to be Americans adds up to a third of the nation. In the past, those “extremely” or “very proud” to be Americans used to average 80 percent of the country. Now it is down to 65 percent.

To love one’s country, Edmund Burke said, […]